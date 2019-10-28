MARIA STEIN — Othmar C. "Ott" Heitkamp, age 81, of Maria Stein, Ohio, passed away at 11:18 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney.

He was born July 1, 1938, in Maria Stein, Ohio to the late Leo and Clara (Bills) Heitkamp. He married Patricia Pazitney on Sept. 12, 1964, and she survives in Maria Stein.

He is also survived by children, Angie Crider, Celina, Doug and Denise Heitkamp, Maria Stein, Tracy and John Drees, Fort Loramie, and Eric and Brandy Heitkamp, Minster; grandchildren, Amber Crider, Justin Bachman, Kristin Bachman, Aleah Heitkamp, Holden Heitkamp, Hunter Drees, Jada Drees, Kendall Heitkamp and Grayson Heitkamp; sisters, Luella Niekamp, McCartyville, and Marietta Monnin, McCartyville; in-laws, Melvin Rindler, Carthagena, George Kahlig, Coldwater, Rosie Heitkamp, Coldwater, and Sheila Dorsten, Montezuma.

He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Anna Marie and John Dircksen, Jerome and Mary Ann Heitkamp, Edna and Gregor Kahlig, Dorina Rindler, Evelyn Kahlig and Edger Heitkamp,and in-law, Harold Dorsten.

Ott was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein and the Knights of St. John Maria Stein. He was a member of the US Army Reserves and retired from Midmark Corp. as a plant controller after 38 years. He was a farmer and after retirement he was a transport driver for Midmark.

In his pastime Ott was a handyman for local individuals and businesses and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, with the Rev. Gene Schnipke celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Marion Local Flyer Athletic Boosters.

