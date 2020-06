WAPAKONETA — Pamela M. "Pam" Burns, 69, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, passed away at 5:07 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.