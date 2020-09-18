SIDNEY — Pamela Marie Doak, 64, of Sidney, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020, at 9:24 p.m., at Select Specialty Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born on June 8, 1956, the daughter of Richard and Marilyn (Holly) Doak. Both parents preceded her in death. A sister, Nancy Doak, had also preceded her in death.

She had worked at Copeland Corp., in Sidney and K-Mart in Piqua. She was a member of the Senior Center in Sidney. She was well-read and was quite knowledgeable about several subjects. She enjoyed conversing with people and was a true "people person." She was a fun loving, beautiful person, the kind that you meet, and never forget.

Pam is survived by her siblings, R. Paul (Rebecca) Doak, of Piqua, Elizabeth Hamm, of Sidney, Rita (Jeff) Gepfrey, of Anna, and Matthew L. (Jeannie) Doak, of Bauxite, Arkansas. She had 11 nieces and nephews, 17 great-nieces and nephews, and three great-great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon, with service beginning at noon, with Pastor Phil Chilcote, officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we ask that you wear a mask in the funeral home, and if you have any symptoms of the virus, please pay your respects online.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Senior Center, Sidney; or Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org go to: Donate Now and specify Kidney Center in Sidney to earmark donation to go in Pam's name.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Senior Center, Sidney; or Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org go to: Donate Now and specify Kidney Center in Sidney to earmark donation to go in Pam's name.