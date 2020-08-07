Pamela Steinke

ANNA — Pamela Ann Steinke, 65, of Anna, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Aug. 4, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Pamela was born on Feb. 1, 1955, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Jerry L. Harrod and Betty Lou Briggs Harrod.

Pam married David A. Steinke on Sept. 2, 1978, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, and he survives along with their two children, Tracey (Brian) Steinke and Ryan (Lauren) Steinke, both of Anna; three grandchildren, Adriana, Caelynn and Jackson; her mom, Carolyn Harrod, of Botkins; two brothers, Mark Harrod, of Indian Lake, and Neil Harrod, of Sidney; and several nieces and nephews.

Pam was a 1973 graduate of Botkins High School. She most recently worked in the office of Dermatology Allergy General Physicians of Ohio Inc. from 2010 and retired in early 2020. Pam was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Botkins. She was a homebody and her greatest joy came from being with her children and grandchildren.

Private family services will be held with burial in Loramie Valley Cemetery in Botkins at a later date.

Memorial contributions in her name may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Botkins.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.