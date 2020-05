Or Copy this URL to Share

CENTERVILLE — Patricia A. Wagner, age 79 of Centerville, formerly of Troy, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Graveside service 11:15AM Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation 10:00AM-11:00AM at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.



