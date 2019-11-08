SIDNEY — Patricia Ann Bynum, 82, of Sidney, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Koester Pavilion in Troy, Ohio.

She was born on July 15, 1937, in Houston, Ohio, the second of six children and daughter to the late Lawrence Elson and Mildred (Albin) Elson. On Nov. 22, 1956, she married Henry Bynum, who preceded her in death in 2006.

Patricia is survived by her five children, Kurt (Myong-Hui) Bynum, of Alabama, Marc Bynum, Beth Raterman, both of Sidney, and Mary Bynum (Levi Heilers), of Cardington; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Justin, Hayley, Kathleen, Josie, Grace, and Lilly; two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Conner; brother, Joe Elson; and brother-in-law, James Clark.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Richard, Betty, Paul and Kim.

Patricia was a passionate student and lifelong learner. Following high school, where she excelled academically and was very active in student life, she worked briefly as a secretary for the Copeland Corporation. After marrying, she devoted her energies to raising her family. Once her children were grown, she channeled her love of books into a 13-year career as a librarian at Amos Memorial Public Library. A lively and resourceful woman, Patricia was an avid gardener, cook, and skilled seamstress. She will be forever remembered and missed for her warmth, selflessness, and serenity of spirit.

In keeping with Patricia's wishes, no public services will be held. She will be memorialized with her late husband, Henry, at Plattsville Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.