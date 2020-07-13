1/1
Patricia Hoying
MINSTER — Patricia A. Hoying, age 83, of Minster, formerly of St. Patrick, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home in Minster.

She was born July 20, 1936, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Theodore and Verna Lee (Hope) Brunswick. She married Patrick H. Hoying on April 7, 1956, at St. Peter and Paul Church, Newport, Ohio. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2019.

She is survived by children, Jane and Chris Wendling, Union, Kentucky, Kurt and Melissa Hoying, Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and Amy Wendeln and partner Daniel Edwards, New Bremen; daughter-in-law, Pamela Hoying, Delaware, Ohio; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan and Robert Dues, Houston, Ohio, and Barbara and Gerald Thomas, Tavares, Florida; in-laws, Eugene Hoying, Napersville, Illinois, Mary Hoying, Fort Loramie, and Nancy Hoying, Chicago.

She was preceded in death by son, Jeffrey Hoying, in-laws, Regina and Clem Aselage, Anna Marie and Greg Eilerman, Louise and Alfred Boerger, Edwin and Annabel Hoying, Bernadette and Paul Gaier, Henry Hoying, Jerry and Mary Hoying, Anthony and Mary Hoying and Linus Hoying.

Patricia was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster, former member of St. Patrick Church. She was on the Mission Commission at St. Augustine Church and a 4-H adviser.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville.

Friends may call at the church from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Social Distancing with be observed during viewing and Mass.

Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The James Cancer Center 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210, and Holy Family Parish, 1439 KY11 South, Booneville, KY 41314.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
