SIDNEY—Patricia Jean (McLain) Boroff, 70, of Sidney passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 2:30 AM at her residence. She was born on December 23, 1949 in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Edith (Dormire) McLain. On May 6, 1972, Patricia married Michael Boroff, who survives.

She is survived by son, Christopher Allen (Samantha Clark) Boroff of Sidney.

Mrs. Boroff was Homemaker all her life. Patricia loved to cook, garden and do puzzles in her free time. She especially enjoyed spending time with her dog, Scooter. Patricia was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Sidney.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family at Shelby Memory Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney, OH 45365. Condolences may be expressed to the Boroff family at our website, www.cromesfh.com