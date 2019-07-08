SIDNEY — Patricia Frann Johnson was born Oct. 25,1950, in Campbell, Tennessee. Later in life, spending time in Michigan and Sidney, Ohio before settling down in Minster Ohio.

She passed away at the age of 68 on June 27, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love Rehabilitation Center in Sidney, Ohio.

Surviving are her three children, Mechel Pennington, Kevin (Suzie) Bushroe and Nicole Fisher. Also eight grandchildren, Kevana, Savanna and Braxton Bushroe, Kaeda Delefuente, Harley and Josey Cyphers, and Elijah and Madeline Schidecker.

She was a retired trucker from Continental Employment Services, Sidney, Ohio. Patricia was a lover of the Lord and her favorite pastime was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her rescue dog Hope.Patricia had a heart of gold and would always put the needs of others before her own.

N.J. Hogenkamp and Sons Funeral Home, Minster, Ohio, have provided her cremation services for the family.

Memorials may be made to Ohio's .

There will be a celebration of her life Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 3 p.m.held at the park on Luthman Road, Minster, Ohio, across from Lehmkuhl Landing.