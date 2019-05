SIDNEY — Patricia A. (Gunnoe) Pierce, 83, of Sidney passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:20 p.m. at her residence.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday May 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.