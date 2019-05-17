SIDNEY — Patricia A. (Gunnoe) Pierce, 83, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 7:20 p.m. at her residence.

She was born on Jan. 13, 1936, in Whitesville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lemuel and Pearl (Alderman) Gunnoe. On Feb. 18, 1957, Patricia married William "Tom" Pierce, who survives.

She is survived by daughter, Cheryl Pierce, of Dublin, Ohio, and sister, Margaret J. Chancy, of Florida.

Patricia was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

Mrs. Pierce retired from the ALCOA Corporation as a scheduling coordinator. Patricia enjoyed bowling and going to the casino. She was a wonderful cook and was always honest to a fault to her friends and family.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco with the Rev. Philip K. Chilcote officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Memorial Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in Patricia's memory.

