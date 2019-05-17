Patricia Pierce

Service Information
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH
45365
(937)-492-5101
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedar Point Cemetery
Pasco, OH
Obituary
SIDNEY — Patricia A. (Gunnoe) Pierce, 83, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 7:20 p.m. at her residence.

She was born on Jan. 13, 1936, in Whitesville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lemuel and Pearl (Alderman) Gunnoe. On Feb. 18, 1957, Patricia married William "Tom" Pierce, who survives.

She is survived by daughter, Cheryl Pierce, of Dublin, Ohio, and sister, Margaret J. Chancy, of Florida.

Patricia was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

Mrs. Pierce retired from the ALCOA Corporation as a scheduling coordinator. Patricia enjoyed bowling and going to the casino. She was a wonderful cook and was always honest to a fault to her friends and family.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco with the Rev. Philip K. Chilcote officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Memorial Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in Patricia's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Pierce family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 17 to May 18, 2019
