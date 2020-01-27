COVINGTON — Patricia "Patsy" A. Shaner, age 86, died Jan. 23, 2020, at her home in Covington.

She was born Dec. 3, 1933, in Covington, to the late J Ray and Ruth (Routson) Apple; a graduate of Houston High School, Class of 1951; a member of Frieden's Lutheran Church; worked at NCR; and loved to play piano and spend time with her family.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 40 years, John R. Shaner in 1997; and brothers-in-law, John Ike and Roy Baucom.

Patsy is survived by her son, Gary Shaner (Mary Taylor), of Troy; daughter, Janice (Gary) McKee, of West Carrollton; grandchildren, Derrick McKee and Brittany McKee, both of West Carrollton, Seth Pitman and Tabitha McKee, both of Troy; great-grandson, Kash McKee; and sister, Priscilla Baucom, of Kettlersville; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service to be held Wednesday at noon at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington, with Pastor Michael Althauser officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery. Visitation to be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.