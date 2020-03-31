SIDNEY — Patricia Ann Waters, age 64, of Sidney, passed away at 7:17 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Sidney with her sisters by her side.

She was born in Sidney on June 19, 1955, to the late Luen and Tessie (Brock) Waters.

She is survived by her sisters, Brenda and Laurell Clark, of Sidney, and Connie and Rick Maggert, of Piqua, aunts, Ada Waters, Hazel Morris and S.D. Brock and many cousins. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Darren Clark (Karmel), and Dawn and Jeff Davis, all of Sidney, RaShelle and Ken Siler of Troy, Lauren Hemm (fiance' Scot) of Oakwood; great-nieces and nephews, Zach Clark, Megan Gray and Morgan Clark, Cody Davis, Tessa Laing, Beau and Josie Davis, Brayden and Brynn Siler, Lilly and Charlie Hemm; great-great-nieces and nephews, Kohen, Laken and Lane Clark, Derby and Luen Gray, Hazel Laing and Wesson Davis.

She is also survived by her second family at Knoop Johnston Group Home, and her many friends at S & H Products.

Patty retired from S & H Products. She was a member of Wagner Avenue Church of God. Patty was a happy, go lucky kind of gal. She enjoyed bowling, eating out, and traveling. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. She was a fun person to be around and will be sincerely missed by all who knew her.

Due to the Corona Virus, a private viewing will be held for the family. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco, with Pastor Randy Waters officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to S & H Products, 435 S. Stolle Drive, Sidney, OH 45365 in Patricia's memory.

We would like to thank the nurses and aides at Shelby Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation and Hospice of Miami Valley for their personal and compassionate care.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.