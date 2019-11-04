LAFAYETTE, Ga. — Patricia "Pat" "Patti Cake" Wheeler, 77, of LaFayette, Georgia, passed away at her home surrounded by her children at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1942, in LaFayette, Georgia, the daughter of the late Eugene Wheeler and Louise (Williams) Wheeler. She is preceded in death by her former late husband, Gilbert Foster, to that union she was preceded in death by Lavern Foster, twins, Sondra and Susan Foster and Ann (Foster) Marsh; amd one sibling, Monnie (Wheeler) Williamson.

Survivors are her loving children, Karen Jones, Jennifer (Foster) Thompson, Forrest "Butch" Foster, Kevin (Angie) Foy, Monnie (Foster) Loveless, Thomas (Erika) Foster-Wheeler and Natalia Rose Redmond; 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; one sibling, Jeffery (Deborah) Wheeler; one devoted aunt, Martha (Moe) Maxwell and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patricia was retired from Alcoa Building Products in Sidney, Ohio. She first came to Christ at Mt. Zion Holy Union Church of God under the late Elder W.J. Jones where she later became an ordained minister. She was a member of Cover Road Church of God in LaFayette. In her earlier years Patricia loved to dance and listen to music. She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. She will be dearly missed by her family, friend and Church family; special siblings, Overseer Almeda Warren, Mary (Chapel) Foy, Mother Vernice Wilson, Sister Barbara Jean Lee, Evangelist Sandra Jones and special niece; Letitia (Martell) Loveless, goddaughter; Valerie (Anthony) Bagley; special daughter, Linky (Dorothia Lawrence).

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Transformed Life Church, 421 Wood St., Piqua, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to Transformed Life Church in Patricia's memory.