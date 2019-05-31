MINSTER — Patrick H. Hoying, age 87, of Minster, formerly of St. Patrick, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Heritage Center, Minster.

He was born March 3, 1932, in St. Patrick, to the late Henry and Anna (Schmitmeyer) Hoying. He married Patricia Brunswick on April 7, 1956, at St. Peter & Paul Church, Newport. She survives in Minster.

He is also survived by children, Jane and Chris Wendling, of Union, Kentucky; Kurt and Melissa Hoying, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; Amy Wendeln and partner Daniel Edwards, of New Bremen; daughter-in-law, Pamela Hoying, of Delaware; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene Hoying, of Napersville, Illinois; and sisters-in-law, Mary Hoying, of Fort Loramie, and Nancy Hoying, of Chicago.

He was preceded in death by son, Jeffrey Hoying, and brothers and sisters, Regina and Clem Aselage, Anna Marie and Greg Eilerman, Louise and Alfred Boerger, Edwin and Annabel Hoying, Bernadette and Paul Gaier, Henry Hoying, Jerry and Mary Hoying, Anthony and Mary Hoying, and Linus Hoying.

Pat was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster, former Fort Loramie School Board member, a Turtle Creek Township Trustee, Shelby County Soil Conservation, a 4-H Advisor, Minster K of C member, and Minster FOE 1391.

He was owner of Shelby County Drainage, Inc. Pat was also a member of the U.S. Army and was an Honor Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown and a member of the Minster American Legion.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 1 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, June 2, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Monday.

