NEW BREMEN — Patrick J. C. MacKenzie, 63, of New Bremen, died peacefully at his residence at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, after a long struggle with Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer of the plasma cells.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 7 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the services at the church from 5 until 7 p.m.

Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen, is in charge of the arrangements.