WAPAKONETA — Patrick L. "Pat" McClintock, 65, of Wapakoneta, died 4:40 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System, following a brief illness.

He was born Jan. 30, 1954, in Lima, the son of Donald and Doris (Walls) McClintock, who preceded him in death. On June 22, 1973, he married Cynthia K. "Cindy" Harshbarger, and she survives.

Other survivors include two children, Alex (Courtney) McClintock, Haskins, Ohio, and and Nicki "Pee Wee" McClintock and Aaron Stradling, Wapakoneta; a grandson, Noah McClintock; siblings, Joseph McClintock, Wapakoneta, Bruce McClintock, Hobe Sound, Florida, Dennis (Jacquie) McClintock, Fryburg, Chris McClintock and Kenny Nuesmeyer, Cridersville, Caran Coil, Waynesfield, and Jon McClintock, Botkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly McClintock, and two brothers, Michael and Mark McClintock.

Pat retired in 2018 as terminal manager at Bulk Transit, Sidney, where he had worked for 17 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and member of the Moose Lodge, 568, Sidney, OH. Pat's hobbies included riding motorcycles, camping, and shooting. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (state Route 501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Steven Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m., Saturdday at the funeral home.

