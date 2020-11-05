1/1
Patsy Elizabeth Cook
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MINSTER — Patsy Elizabeth Cook, age 100 of Minster, Ohio (formerly of New Breman) passed away peacefully at 9:45 PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Heritage Center at Minster.

Born in Deer Trail, Colorado on March 17, 1920 she was a daughter to the late Peter G. & Osa May (Duddy) Schmidt Bower.

Patsy had worked for 20 years at Seiberling Latex in New Breman, as well as 12 years at Copeland in Sidney. She enjoyed playing cards, canning, bowling, and baking. More than anything she loved spending time with all of her grandchildren. She will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George F. Cook: son Garold Cook: son-in-law Don Meier: great-great grandchildren Grace Ruschau; Kayden McBride: step-father Edward Bower: siblings Harold & May Schmidt; Garold & Wahneta Schmidt; Roy & Louise Schmidt; Merle Bower; Dean & Doris Bower; John Bower; Lena & Clarence Thwaits; Ruth & Joe Crim; Kathryn & I.J. Norris; Helen & Tom Kiser; Lucy & Wilber Thwaits; Goldie & Paul Alexander: brothers & sisters-in-laws Clarence & Versia Cook; Elmer & Mary Cook; Ed & Esther Cook; Art& Alice Cook; Mable & Harry Bruner; Freda & Fremont Pebble; Edna & Elmer Hawes.

Survived by her daughters Linda Meier; Cheryl & Marvin Wente: daughter-in-law Judy Cook: sister-in-law Shirley Bower: 9 granchildren: 18 great-grandchildren: 11 great-great grandchildren: as well as many more family members.

There will be a private burial at Shelby Memory Gardens, Sidney, Ohio. If desired memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice, or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio. www.zecharbailey.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved