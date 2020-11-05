MINSTER — Patsy Elizabeth Cook, age 100 of Minster, Ohio (formerly of New Breman) passed away peacefully at 9:45 PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Heritage Center at Minster.

Born in Deer Trail, Colorado on March 17, 1920 she was a daughter to the late Peter G. & Osa May (Duddy) Schmidt Bower.

Patsy had worked for 20 years at Seiberling Latex in New Breman, as well as 12 years at Copeland in Sidney. She enjoyed playing cards, canning, bowling, and baking. More than anything she loved spending time with all of her grandchildren. She will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George F. Cook: son Garold Cook: son-in-law Don Meier: great-great grandchildren Grace Ruschau; Kayden McBride: step-father Edward Bower: siblings Harold & May Schmidt; Garold & Wahneta Schmidt; Roy & Louise Schmidt; Merle Bower; Dean & Doris Bower; John Bower; Lena & Clarence Thwaits; Ruth & Joe Crim; Kathryn & I.J. Norris; Helen & Tom Kiser; Lucy & Wilber Thwaits; Goldie & Paul Alexander: brothers & sisters-in-laws Clarence & Versia Cook; Elmer & Mary Cook; Ed & Esther Cook; Art& Alice Cook; Mable & Harry Bruner; Freda & Fremont Pebble; Edna & Elmer Hawes.

Survived by her daughters Linda Meier; Cheryl & Marvin Wente: daughter-in-law Judy Cook: sister-in-law Shirley Bower: 9 granchildren: 18 great-grandchildren: 11 great-great grandchildren: as well as many more family members.

There will be a private burial at Shelby Memory Gardens, Sidney, Ohio. If desired memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice, or the American Cancer Society.

