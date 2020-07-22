SIDNEY — Patsy (Gunter) Kunzman, born to Leena (Lee) and James Carl Gunter on June 6, 1952, in Woodbine, Kentucky, passed away peacefully July 20, 2020.

She has three siblings, Jimmy (now deceased), Larry and Eddie. Her mother loved her children more than anything and took care of her daughter in the good years and the bad. She provided her with the best childhood she was capable of supplying. Patsy loved nature, music, art and puzzles, singing and dancing along with the radio, watching musicals whenever she wasn't watching horror movies or Sci-fi programming. Patsy brought one daughter into the world, Tammara Francis. She wasn't always a perfect mother, but she was the perfect mother for her daughter. She loved life, and would only live it on her terms.

Patsy's daughter provided her with three grandchildren, Johnathan (JT) Francis, Robert (Tommy) Francis, and Morgan Francis. She'd often take her grandchildren on weekends, spending their time at pools, lake-sides or at the stores, shopping for toys to send them home with. To her first grandson, she offered nothing but patience and understanding. She passed on her love for horror and Sci-fi movies to him, and he gave her all the love he could in return. To her second grandson, as a grandmother, she had no equal. She seemed to know exactly what her job was- to spoil her daughter's children rotten. She was never afraid to get them exactly what they wanted, even when others might find their desires odd. She accepted her grandchildren for exactly who they were, and they could ask for nothing more. Though her youngest granddaughter didn't have the privilege of knowing her during her best years, she too knows how special she was to those around her, and holds that in her heart. She lived a full life, she shared her love, and was surrounded with it in exchange.

Family asks that visitors wear a mask to pay respects Friday, July 24, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Please wear a mask to the service which will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Angela Barfield officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements for the Kunzman family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.