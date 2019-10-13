SIDNEY — Patty Lou Spencer, 84, of Sidney, passed away at 1:06 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1935, in Lightsville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Freda Rodeheffer.

Patty is survived by two sons, Nick Simons, of Texas, and Robert Chad (Kim) Spencer, of Dayton, Ohio; grandsons, Matt and Chris Clark; great-granddaughter, Gracie Clark; brother, Goethe Brent (Patty Lou) Rodeheffer; special cousin, Pat Cogh; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Judy Boardwine.

Patty was retired from the former Copeland Corporation. She was a member of the Sidney American Legion Auxiliary, and a board member of Western Ohio Legal Services. She enjoyed playing music on the organ, crocheting and traveling the open road.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Deacon Phil Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to Patty's family at the funeral home's website