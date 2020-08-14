1/2
Paul Couchot
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Paul Couchot, 94, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 8:58 p.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1925, in Wayne Township, Ohio, the son of the late Orville and Elma (Shade) Couchot. On March 29, 1948, Paul married the former Irma Stumpff, who survives.

He is survived by four children, Steve (Maria Ines) Couchot, of Sidney, Mike (Marylee) Couchot, of Jackson Center, Gary (Marisa) Couchot, of Sidney, and Nancy (Gary) Myers, of Troy; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Short, of Sidney.

Paul was preceded in death by three siblings, Richard Couchot, Carol Asbury and Catherine Joan Romaker.

Paul was employed by PK Lumber in Sidney for 35 years as a cabinet maker. Upon retirement his hobbies included creating custom screwdrivers and clocks. He also enjoyed repairing and collecting antique clocks. Paul loved being in the outdoors and camped for many years with his wife and family. Paul loved telling stories about his childhood to anyone who would listen. He was adored by his grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Tony Richmond officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373 in Paul's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Couchot family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral service
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home (Private)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved