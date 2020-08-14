SIDNEY — Paul Couchot, 94, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 8:58 p.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1925, in Wayne Township, Ohio, the son of the late Orville and Elma (Shade) Couchot. On March 29, 1948, Paul married the former Irma Stumpff, who survives.

He is survived by four children, Steve (Maria Ines) Couchot, of Sidney, Mike (Marylee) Couchot, of Jackson Center, Gary (Marisa) Couchot, of Sidney, and Nancy (Gary) Myers, of Troy; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Short, of Sidney.

Paul was preceded in death by three siblings, Richard Couchot, Carol Asbury and Catherine Joan Romaker.

Paul was employed by PK Lumber in Sidney for 35 years as a cabinet maker. Upon retirement his hobbies included creating custom screwdrivers and clocks. He also enjoyed repairing and collecting antique clocks. Paul loved being in the outdoors and camped for many years with his wife and family. Paul loved telling stories about his childhood to anyone who would listen. He was adored by his grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Tony Richmond officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373 in Paul's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Couchot family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com