JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Paul R. Meyer, age 88, formerly of Sidney, passed away in Jacksonville, Florida, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 21, 1931, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late John and Cecilia Meyer. Paul was married to Nancy J. Meyer, who preceded him in death June 17, 2011. Paul was also preceded in death by daughter Debra Meyer, two brothers, Bill and Van Meyer, and sister, Betty Bodenmiller.

Paul is survived by sons, Don Meyer (Kathy) of Sidney, Ohio, Bruce Meyer and Denny Valot, of Columbus, Ohio, and Chris Meyer, of Jacksonville, Florida, and daughters, Sandy Carey (Bill), of Sidney, and Tina Griffis, of Jacksonville. Paul is also survived by one sister, Barbara Lettelleir, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Paul was a proud grandpa of 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Paul was a retail manager for Home Goods and Tuesday Morning Retail stores in Jacksonville, Florida. He worked for Wagner Mfg, Monarch Machine Tool Company, managed Dorsey Foodtown and was a machinist at Leroi Dresser in Sidney, Ohio. Paul was a veteran of the US Navy during the Korean War where he served on the USS New Jersey BB-62.

Paul loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing games on his computer and was an avid Facebook follower of his family and friends. He was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan.

There will be a memorial Mass at Holy Angels Church on June 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with burial at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.