ANNA — Paul L. Tidd, age 66, of Anna, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, of failing health while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 11, 1953, in Jackson Center to the late Robert and Violet (Miller) Tidd.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy (Kathy McVety) Tidd, of Lewistown, Ohio; daughters, Brandi (Ryan) Williams, of Largo, Florida, and Lindsey (Torrey) Williams, of Pickerington, Ohio; five grandchildren, Alexis, Dezeriah, Cayden, RJ and Faith; six sisters and one brother, Glory and late Leory Manger, of Botkins, Cynthia and Larry, Judy and Sue, Ray Davis, of Jackson Center, Karen Levi, of Tipp City, Deb Gates, of Port Jefferson, and Tammy and Lloyd Stephens, of Fort Loramie; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Tidd (late Robert), of Michigan, and Maggie Tidd (late Jack), of Pasco Montra.

Paul was preceded in death by brother, Rick Tidd.

After many faithful years of service, Paul retired from Stolle Corporation. He loved to go hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Private services will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with Pastor Trina Collier officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, OH 43231.

