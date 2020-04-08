CINCINNATI — Paul Christopher Wagner, 67, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his Oakley home on April 4, 2020.

He was born June 17, 1952, in Lima, Ohio, and was the son of Jerry Wagner Jr. and Marianne (nèe Castellini) Wagner, who preceded him in death.

Paul's surviving family includes his loving and devoted wife of 20 years, Christine (nèe Sebak) Wagner; son, Christopher Wagner and his wife, Jessica; daughter, Jessica Smith, her husband Chris and their daughters, almost 6-year-old Victoria and 3-year-old Claudia; brother, Jerry Wagner III and his wife, Deana, his sister, Mary Ellen (nèe Wagner) Slover, and brother, Steve Wagner and his wife, Cheryl. He is also survived by his loving Aunts Claire Wilger, Judy Castellini, Alice O'Connor, Sister Lucia Castellini, and Uncle Bob Castellini and his wife Susie. Paul adored his nieces, nephews and many cousins and rarely let a moment slip by without poking fun at them and making us all laugh.

Paul deeply loved his Aunt Sue and Godmother, Suzanne Castellini Rosebraugh, who passed away May 2, 2014. Every year at Christmas time, he gave her a giant box of Godiva chocolate and a beautiful wreath for her door. Her beautiful, smiling soul provided him with solace many times.

Paul graduated from Campion Jesuit High School in 1970 and Xavier University in 1975 with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and MBA in Finance. He devoted the next 44 years of his career to the banking industry, most recently, 20 years with Union Savings Bank where he performed critical credit and lending functions, 20 years with KeyBank and four years with Southern Ohio Bank. Paul worked tirelessly to advocate for his clients and to promote the home building industry in the greater Cincinnati area. His clients could count on his no-nonsense, professional advice and was viewed as a trusted advisor by many. Along the way, he mentored others and passed along his years of experience.

Paul shared many wonderful vacations with his family. His favorite spots included Hilton Head, Palm Desert and the family home in Douglas, Michigan. Not surprising these are all hot spots for golfing, which of course Paul enjoyed more than anything. He often said he did not have a bucket list, but shooting an 88 at Pebble Beach was one of the best experiences of his life. Ironically, he also shot an 88 at The Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head. He proudly relayed how he handily beat his son and brothers-in-law, Dave Harnish and Tom Butler.

It was not only golf that he loved. He loved his family, his children, grandchildren, aunts and uncles and especially his loving wife, Christine, who cared for him tirelessly and doted on him like a treasure. He was the glue for family reunions. His love of family will be remembered and missed.

There are too many fond memories to share here. So, let's remember and honor Paul for the humble, honest and loving man he was. He always put the interests of others first. He left us way too soon, but pancreatic cancer takes no prisoners. Please consider honoring his memory by holding a door for someone, taking a grocery cart from the person parked beside you, slowing down to allow someone to merge in front of you when you're driving. These, and many others, are all small things Paul did on a daily basis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Oakley on Wednesday, April 8, and burial at the Wagner family site at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio, on Thursday, April 9.

Donations may be made in Paul's memory to (PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, 45263), who provided exceptional care during his illness or St. Cecelia Church (3105 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, 45209) where he was a parishioner for 40 years.

Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rohdefuneral.com.