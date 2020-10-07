SIDNEY — Paul William Wehrle, 85, of Sidney, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1934, in Fryburg, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Marina (Hemmert) Wehrle. On Nov. 22, 1956, he married the former Mary Kathleen "Casey" Byrne, to whom he was happily married for 63 years. She recently preceded him in death on Aug. 20, 2020.

Paul is survived by five children, Peggy (Bill) Jacob, Tom (Deb) Wehrle, Joe (Andrea) Wehrle, Dan (Karen) Wehrle and Kathy (Kevin) Gillman; 16 grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Krafcik, Dan (Libby) Jacob, Ryan (fiancé – Shay) Jacob, Michael (Mary Beth) Jacob, Nicholas, Ben and Cameron Wehrle, Lexi, Brad and Jenna Wehrle, Wesley, Danielle, John and Nicole Wehrle and Kaitlin and Kara Gillman; six great-grandchildren, Caroline and James Krafcik, Charlotte, Alex and Jonah Jacob, and Thomas Jacob. Another great-grandchild is soon to be born.

Also surviving is his sister, Ruthelyn Schneider; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Aggie (Bob) Cogan, Tom (Kathy) Byrne, Margie (Gene) Horman, Janet (Mike) Ott and Patty (Paul) Korte.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, John Wehrle and MaryAnn Copeland.

Paul was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1954-56. He retired as an executive from the Stolle Corporation in 1994 after a long career of dedicated service. Paul was a lifelong member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 217 and the Sidney Elks. He was a strong supporter of Holy Angels School and Lehman Catholic High School. Throughout his life he encouraged and supported his children and grandchildren through 4-H programs and never missed an opportunity to attend one of their sporting events or school activities. He loved and treasured his wife, family and friends. We were blessed by his kindness and generosity.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Andrew Hess officiating. While Mass is open to the public, a private visitation for the immediate family will be held at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Burial with military honors provided by the United States Army will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Miami County or Lehman High School in Paul's memory. Guestbook condolences may be made to Paul's family at www.cromesfh.com.