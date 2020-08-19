1/2
Paul Weinstock
MAPLEWOOD — Paul David Weinstock, 84, Maplewood, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

He was born Nov. 5, 1935, in Watertown, Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Narelle (Harra) Weinstock and they are deceased.

He was a 1953 graduate of Waterford High School, Waterford, Ohio.

He was married on Feb. 16, 1957, to Dolores Marie Dietz, and she passed away on Jan. 29, 2016.

He is survived by good friend, Billie Massie, and six children, Steve Weinstock and wife, Deb, of Bryan, Ohio, Sheryl and husband, Michael Bales, of Anna, Ohio, Susan Pash, of Sidney, Ohio, Sandra Thobe, of Sidney, Ohio, Stan Weinstock and wife, Karen, of Maplewood, Ohio, and Stacey Weinstock and wife, Cathy, of Anna, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren and five brothers and sisters, Blaine Weinstock, of Bartlett, Ohio, Jolinda Pollock and husband, Terry, of Beverly, Ohio, Karen Snow, of Marietta, Ohio, Doris Brooker and husband, Dave, of Lowell, Ohio, and Marvin Weinstock and husband, Jerry, of Columbus, Ohi.

Three brothers and two sisters are deceased.

He was a mail carrier for 30 years and was an avid bowler, a member of the Shelby County Farm Bureau; worked at the Shelby County Fairgrounds food booth and past member of the Elks and the Moose. He was known for growing tomatoes.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney is handling the funeral arrangements and the visitation will be private. Burial will be at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry-Port Salem Rescue Squad and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Salm Mcgill & Tangeman Funeral Home
502 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5130
