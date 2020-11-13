SIDNEY — Paula Kay (Cooper) Coleman, 81, of Sidney passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:08 AM at her residence.

She was born on January 31, 1939 in Aberdeen, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Pauline (Harover) Cooper.

She is survived by four children, Robert (Audrey) Alexander of Sidney, Connie (Bert) Cathcart of Russell Point, Tim Robbins of Chattanooga, TN and Susan (Dr. John Hegseth) Robbins of Louisville, KY; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and two siblings, Linda Cooper of Indian Lake and Denny Cooper of Troy.

Paula was preceded in death by two daughters, Karen Robbins and Liana Robbins.

Ms. Coleman retired after many years working for Walmart. Paula loved to do crafts, paint, sew and crochet. She also enjoyed working in her garden. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Sidney.

In according with Paula's wishes, her body will be cremated. The family will hold a private graveside service at their own discretion. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Pl Memphis, TN 38105 in Paula's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the Coleman family at our website, www.cromesfh.com