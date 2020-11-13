1/1
Paula Kay (Cooper) Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Paula Kay (Cooper) Coleman, 81, of Sidney passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:08 AM at her residence.

She was born on January 31, 1939 in Aberdeen, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Pauline (Harover) Cooper.

She is survived by four children, Robert (Audrey) Alexander of Sidney, Connie (Bert) Cathcart of Russell Point, Tim Robbins of Chattanooga, TN and Susan (Dr. John Hegseth) Robbins of Louisville, KY; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and two siblings, Linda Cooper of Indian Lake and Denny Cooper of Troy.

Paula was preceded in death by two daughters, Karen Robbins and Liana Robbins.

Ms. Coleman retired after many years working for Walmart. Paula loved to do crafts, paint, sew and crochet. She also enjoyed working in her garden. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Sidney.

In according with Paula's wishes, her body will be cremated. The family will hold a private graveside service at their own discretion. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Pl Memphis, TN 38105 in Paula's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the Coleman family at our website, www.cromesfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved