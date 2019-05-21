Paulette Yvonne Marie (Best) Lamme, age 78 of Piqua, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born Nov. 15, 1940 in Vaubadon, France, one of twenty-seven children to the late Albert and Denise (Saint) Marie.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Murlon R. "Mudge" Lamme, and his children Randal Lamme (Patricia), Robin Grump (Anthony), and Lauren Kiser (Chris), seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Robert Lamme of Casstown, and many friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by stepson Richard Craig Lamme.

Paulette was employed 15 years at the Troy Elks and 15 years at the Mug&Jug in Piqua. She was a member of the Troy Eagles Auxiliary and enjoyed spending time with girlfriends in Las Vegas.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Rev. David Ramming officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. A Troy Eagles Auxiliary service will take place at 12:45PM. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice of Miami County: PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .