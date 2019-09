PIQUA — Pauline "Polly" Tuttle Blocher, 91, formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida, more recently of Piqua, baptism was completed at 12:40 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Brookdale of Piqua.

A service to honor her life will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Churchg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.