Peggy Gross

WAPAKONETA — Peggy L. Gross, 91, of Route 5, Wapakoneta, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Peggy was born on Sept. 2, 1928, in Logan County. She was the only daughter of Robert Huffer and Lola (Ohler) Huffer. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Paul A. Huffer and Byron W. Huffer.

She graduated from Jackson Center High School in 1946 and on Feb. 2, 1947, married her high school sweetheart, Ivan M. Gross, who preceded her in death on July 31, 2002.

Peggy was a homemaker and a devoted wife and mother of four children. She was a lifelong and faithful Christian and a member of Christ the King Church, Montra, Ohio.

She is survived by her three sons, Steve Gross, of Uniopolis, Ohio, Michael Gross, of Uniontown, Ohio, and Thomas Gross, of Chesapeake, Virginia; her daughter, Jill (Gross) Howard, of Barre, Vermont; and two daughters-in-law and one son-in-law. Peggy has been blessed with 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

The family will honor her at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at a private graveside ceremony at Mount Tabor Cemetery on Gutman Road in Clay Township.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center, is honored to serve the Gross family