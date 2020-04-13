BEREA, Ky. — Peggy Green Morrow, age 76, wife of Chester Morrow, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Berea Hospital in Berea, Kentucky.

Mrs. Morrow was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Berea, Kentucky, to Elsie Welch Green and the late Franklin Crooke Green. Her and Chester married in October 1963 at the Danforth Chapel on Berea College Campus. The Morrow's made their home in Sidney, Ohio, from that time until 2005 when they returned to Berea.

Mrs. Morrow was a member of the Board of Directors for BUURR. Spent many years of volunteer work with charitable organizations such as, "FISH," Friends In Service to Humanity, from 1981-2005, as director 1985-2005, Berea Food Bank 2005-present. Mrs. Morrow was unassuming but industrious, quiet competency, devoted to being helpful, friend of many and foe to none.

Other than her husband and mother, Mrs. Morrow is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (Beth) Lonn and her husband, Tommy, of Columbus, Ohio, and Katherine (Kate) Morrow, of Berea, Kentucky; one sister, Sara Green, of Southern Pines, North Carolina; one grandchild, Sarah Lonn, of Nashville, Tennessee, and special friends Marilyn DeWitt, Martha Price Davidson, Donna Powell, Alice Hicks and June Cain.

Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to BUURR, 108 Parkway Ave. Berea, KY 40403. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com.