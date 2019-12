PIQUA — Peggy A. Weitzel, 72, of Piqua passed away at 9:57 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A gathering of family and friends to honor her life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.