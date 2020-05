NEW BREMEN — Pennelope D. Tangeman-McGlinch, age 77, of New Bremen, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. at her residence. Funeral services for Penny will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen. There will be one hour of calling prior to the services from 10:00-11 a,n, at the funeral home on Monday.



