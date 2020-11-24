SIDNEY—Penny Seyer, 81 passed on November 23, 2020. Penny grew up in Cheraw, SC and following high school moved to Lima, OH to live with one of her sisters. While working in a shoe store in the Lima Mall she met Denny Seyer whom she married on December 27, 1963. They were married for 31 years until his untimely death in 1994. She was a professional volunteer, giving her time and service to many local organizations including Wilson Memorial Hospital where she served for 25 years.

Penny was known for her sense of humor, compassion and her trademark pocket full of candy, which she was always eager to share. Along with her years of volunteering, Penny also worked for Gilardi Frozen Food for many years and Master Vision.

Penny is survived by her daughter Judi and her husband Bruce Boyd of Sidney and son David and his husband Keith Wyatt of Centerville. Penny loved them dearly but the light of her life was her two grandchildren Adam Boyd and Lauren Boyd.

She is also survived by her sister, Mary Carbaugh of Greenville, SC and brother Hal Stanley, Sr. of Little Rock, AR, along with numerous nephews and nieces. Penny was proceeded in death by her parents, Bertha and Augustus Stanley, three brothers and eleven sisters.

Due to covid, the family will hold a private service and burial with Pastor Randy Locker presiding. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made in Penny's memory to The Wilson Auxiliary (www.wilsonhealth.org) or the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley (www.alz.org/dayton/donate). Condolences may be made to Penny's family at www.cromefh.com