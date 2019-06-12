CELINA — The Rev. Peter Michael Helmlinger, 65, of St. Charles Center, Celina, Ohio, passed away at St. Charles Center on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 8 a.m. after an extended illness.

He was born in Sidney, Ohio, on April 21, 1954, the son of Robert and Marianne (Lauterbur) Helmlinger and they are deceased.

He is survived by four sisters, Nancy Sullivan, of Woodbridge, Virginia, Julie Turner Bingham, of Long Branch, Washington, Molly Helmlinger, of Sidney, Ohio, and Sister Jayne Helmlinger, of Orange, California; and two brothers, Larry Helmlinger, of Cape Coral, Florida, and John Helmlinger, of Vandalia, Ohio.

He had a Masters Degree in Theology and had been a priest at Incarnation Catholic Church, Centerville, Ohio, and Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenhills, Ohio. He was ordained in 2004. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Archbishop Dennis Schnurr officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may call at Holy Angels Catholic Church from 9 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio is handling the funeral arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the Helmlinger family on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.