Peyton John Drees
2000 - 2020
SIDNEY — Peyton John Drees, 20, of Mason Road, Sidney, passed away following an ATV accident Saturday evening, Sept. 5, 2020, in the Minster, 6000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Shelby County, Ohio.

He was born May 25, 2000, in Sidney, Ohio, to Dave and Peggy (Seger) Drees who survive at home. Also surviving are two younger brothers, Jordan and Landen Drees; grandparents, John and Barb Seger of Fort Loramie; uncles and aunts, Randy and Shelly Seger, of Russia, Dan and Nicole Seger, Kevin and Robin Seger, Jill and Ed Boerger, Deb and Mark Westerheide, Ron and Judy Drees and Craig and Cheri Drees, all of Fort Loramie, as well as several living and deceased cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Louis and Jan Drees.

Peyton was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and a 2019 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. He also attended the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua where he studied machine trades. He was employed at Crown Equipment and had been a CNC machinist at the Celina plant. Peyton was very handy with maintenance projects. He also enjoyed spending time outside, helping with farm chores (at his grandpa and uncle's farm), kayaking and hanging out with friends and family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday 3 to 8 p.m at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Gehret Funeral Home
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Funeral services provided by
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
