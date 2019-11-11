SEDONA, Ariz. — Philip W. Allen, 75, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away Nov. 2, 2019.

He was born in Sidney to the late George and Florence Allen on Feb. 25, 2944.

His is survived by his siblings, sister Barbara Ditmer, of Sidney, and brothers, Dr. Robert G. Allen, of Troy, and Allan B. Allen, of Santa Cruz, California.

He grew up on a dairy farm north of Sidney along Plum Creek. He graduated from Sidney High School with the Class of 1962. He attended Miami University, graduating in 1966. He served as an officer in the Air Force in Thailand. He was self-employed.

He moved to Boulder Creek, California, and joined the University of the Trees under the patronage of Dr. Christopher Hills. he then moved to Desert Hot Springs, California and resided there several years.

He married Donna Anderson from Indiana.

He moved to Sedona, Arizona,hiking the area's trails among its spectacular landscapes of vibrant cliffs and along Oak creek. He enjoyed watching the seasons change in Thunder Mountain, which he could see from his windows. He considered Sedona his paradise.

He will be dearly missed by his family.

No memorials have been planned.