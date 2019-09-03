DEGRAFF — Philip Shane Ward, 45, of DeGraff, passed away at 10:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

He was born in Sidney, Ohio, on June 5, 1974, to Sandra Ann (Rose) Wolfe and the late Phillip Kenneth Ward.

In addition to his mother, Shane is survived by his sister, Abigail Ward; a brother, Jeff Wolfe; and many stepsiblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A 1992 graduate of Riverside High School, Shane had worked as a truck driver for J.F. Lomma Trucking for several years. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting, and having a good time with his friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Quincy United Methodist Church, 111 South St. in Quincy, where Pastor Bill Halter will officiate a memorial service at 3 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shane's family to assist with expenses.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.