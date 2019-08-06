LAKEVIEW — Phillip D. "Phil" Cummons, 84, of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, August 5, 2019 at Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty, Ohio.

Phil was born on June 1, 1935, in Stokes Township, Logan County, Ohio, a son of the late William Kyle and Rhea Constance Rhoades Cummons. On Jan. 11, 1957, he married Frances LaRayne Stoll in Hawaii and she preceded him in death on Oct. 16, 2014. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Cummons and brother-in-law, Richard Powers.

He is survived by a daughter, Debra Cummons-Parker, and a son, Jeffrey (Anne) Cummons, both of Jackson Center, Ohio; five grandchildren, Taylor Cummons, Nicholas (Hailey) Cummons, David Parker, Ryan (Cassi) Parker and Joshua Parker; a sister, Letty Powers, of Huntsville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews including John Cummons and Lynn Potter, who lived with LaRayne and Phil when they were younger.

Phil was a 1953 graduate of Stokes Local Schools. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Phil was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point, Ohio, where he formerly taught CCD and served as a Eucharistic minister, and attended St. Lawrence Parish in Rhine, Ohio. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Anthony Wolf 4378 in Russells Point.

Phil owned and operated Phil's Cardinal grocery store in Jackson Center from 1962 until he closed in 2012. Phil and LaRayne were foster parents for many. A very giving and community minded supporter of Jackson Center, Phil organized or hosted many events including the JC Firemans Pork Cookouts, parking lot dances, International Food Festival, and sponsoring the Columbus Petting Zoo. He also was a former 4-H adviser. Phil enjoyed horses and was a member of the Silver Spurs Saddle Club. He also enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting, camping, skiing and playing golf. A person who never knew a stranger, Phil's greatest joy was talking and joking with people.

The Rev. Jarred Kohn will begin A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Lawrence Parish. Burial is in Huntsville Cemetery with military honors provided by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is Monday, Aug. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Rosary prayers will begin at 2:45 p.m., and Knights of Columbus services will be at 6:45 p.m.

Contributions may be given in his name to Logan County 4-H Scholarship or Jackson Center Fire Department.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.