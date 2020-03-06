ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Phyllis Louise (Ammon) Allinger, 91, of Anchorage, Alaska, died March 1, 2020, in Anchorage.

Phyllis was born to Roy L. Ammon and Ada (Gross) Ammon, Aug. 23, 1928, at Sidney, Ohio. She was raised on a farm, during her junior and senior high school years, she milked cows and worked the fields and harvested crops.

She married Leroy N. Allinger, June 19, 1948. They moved to Alaska in 1952. Phyllis was a charter member of three Lutheran churches in the Anchorage area. Also a Girl Scout leader for years. Employed with the Anchorage School District for 22 years in the lunch program.

She enjoyed needlepoint, biking, walking, cross-country skiing, ice skating, and softball.

She is survived by four daughters, Diana Rickett, of Georgia, Linda Staley, of Wasilla, Beverly Camara, of Hawaii, and Bonny Rivera, of Anchorage; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Ammon, of Ohio; and three sons-in-law, Charles Staley, Bernard Camara and Augustin Rivera.

There is no service, this is her wish. She will be cremated and her ashes will be sprinkled on the homestead grounds.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alaska Zoo.