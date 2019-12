PIQUA — Phyllis J. Bayman, 82, of Piqua, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Piqua. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.