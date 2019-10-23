SIDNEY — Phyllis Jean Curl, age 88, of Sidney, formerly of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 7:27 a.m. at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1930, in Westville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest and Irene (Powell) Gundolf. On April 8, 1955, she married Max Curl, who preceded her in death Nov. 6, 2009.

Phyllis is survived by one sister, Betty Hagerman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice "Virginia" Wick and Helen Millhouse

Mrs. Curl earned her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green in elementary education. She lived and taught elementary school in both DeGraff and Quincy, and was a member of Quincy United Methodist Church.

Phyllis enjoyed crocheting, needle point, playing cards and word search games. She loved helping people, and served as a counselor on aging in different parts of Ohio.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Marcus Wick officiating. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Rosewood, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to Phyllis' family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.