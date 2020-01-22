SIDNEY — Phyllis Jean Knight, 91, Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital at 12:30 a.m.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a life-long resident of Sidney, Ohio, and was born on Aug. 11, 1928, to Harvey and Goldie (Flanagan) Young and they are deceased. Her life was not always easy but was a life well lived.

She was married to Kenneth R. Knight and he is deceased. She had three children, Kent Knight, Kim (Steve) Kendall and Karen Knight. Kent Knight and Kim Kendall are deceased. Surviving are grandchildren, Kathy (Brant) Cook, Karie (Mike) Seubert, Cheri Suggs and Kevin Kendall, and great-grandchildren, Alex, Evan, Cameron, Jordan, Kylie and Keagan.

Throughout her life, she was known for her quick wit and enjoyed the many friends she met working at the Imperial House Restaurant, Sidney Aluminum, Stolle Corporation and later volunteering at Wilson Memorial Hospital. In her free time, she enjoyed flea marketing, traveling, quilting, reading, and spending time with her family, especially on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon. Living by the mantra, "This too shall pass," Phyllis lived her life with little regret.

Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) to honor Phyllis's beloved cats, George and Gracie.

