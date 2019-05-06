SIDNEY — Phyllis "Honey" McClellan, age 63, of Sidney, entered into the kingdom of heaven on Friday, May 3, 2019.

She was born May 10, 1955, in Jackson, Mississippi, to the late Tommy Henderson Sr. and Vera (Wells) Henderson. Her husband of many years, Charles McClellan, went to be with his heavenly Father on Oct. 13, 1979.

Phyllis is survived by children, Shalonda (Carlin) Baucom, of Yellow Springs, Charles McClellan, of Sidney, Deidra McClellan, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Cierra (Nick) Daniel, of Sidney, Cherelle Daniel, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Quisha Daniel, of Sidney, Shaquille (Jenna) Daniel, of Sidney, and Aisha Martin, of Dayton; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Tommy (Betty) Henderson, of Sidney, Kenny "Boo" (Tammy) Henderson, of Sidney, Willie (Debbie) Jones, of Sidney, and Jerry (Betti) Jones, of Douglasville, Georgia; sisters, Anita (Fitzroy) Cuffy, of Lima, and Sandra Jones, of Douglasville, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Davis, of Lima, and Willa Wells, of Piqua; many nieces and nephews.

She was welcomed into heaven by five brothers, one child, Robin Brown, and one granddaughter Laila Brown, who preceded her.

Phyllis was an evangelist for Christ for much of her life. She was very active in her church and was a prayer warrior. She loved spending time with her family and her church family, enjoyed writing, and working with the youth. She earned her Associates Degree in Human Services from Edison College and worked for Stolle Corporation for many years before she retired. She never met a stranger and was a true pillar of the community. Everybody knew Sister/Aunt Honey because she was a Mom or an Aunt to everyone she met. She was a child of God and is now looking over her family from her new home in God's kingdom.

Family and friends may call Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the House of Prayer in Sidney from 10 a.m. to noon. Services will follow at noon with Pastor Tommy Henderson officiating. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

