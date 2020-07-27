1/1
Phyllis McEowen
LENA — Phyllis M. McEowen, age 96, of Lena, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Born on May 19, 1924, in Shelby County, Phyllis was a daughter of the late James and Lena Marie (Kershner) McLain. She married Lester E. McEowen on Nov. 2, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 2006.

Together they raised three children, David and wife Connie, of York, Pennsylvania, Dan and wife Darlene, of Fletcher, Ohio, and Eloise Phillips, of Doylestown, Ohio. She was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren, David (Patricia) McEowen, Donald (Monica) McEowen, Jason (Tonya) McEowen, Scott (Amy) McEowen, Darren McEowen, Matthew (Alyssa) Tullis, John Tullis and James (Pamela) Gianolio; 26 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. A sister, Faith Imogene Deal, of Sidney, survives Phyllis.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.

Phyllis was a 1942 graduate of New Knoxville High School. She was a member of the St. Paris Community Church of the Nazarene. She was employed by Stolle Corp. of Sidney during World War II and was one of the first Tupperware dealers in the world.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in The St. Paris Community Church of the Nazarene, 3560 N. State Route 235, St. Paris, OH 43072, Funeral services will be at 11:30 with Pastor Kristi Payne presiding. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
