Phyllis V. (Searcey) McCluskey
SIDNEY – Phyllis V. (Searcey) McCluskey, 71, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 5:36 p.m. at her residence. She was born on Aug. 19, 1948, in Rome, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Hendricks) Searcey. On July 31, 1966, Phyllis married Earl McCluskey, who survives. She is survived by three children, Dennis McCluskey, Dewayne McCluskey and Jaunita McCluskey, all of Sidney; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Lelia Sims, of Delaware, Ohio, Toni Carter, of Calhoun, Georgia, Linda Searcey, Robin Searcey and Raeligh Searcey, all of Indianapolis, Indiana. Phyllis was preceded in death by a nephew, Phillip Deandre Cade. Mrs. McCluskey retired from Formed Fiber in Sidney. She also worked at the Lima Tank Plant for 19 years as an assembler. Phyllis liked to dance and listen to music. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and telling jokes. Phyllis loved to read the Gospel and help people in need. Her most precious time was spending it with her grandchildren. Phyllis was a past member of Pastor Willie McGhee church and was a current member at Grace Family Worship Center in Troy. Due to current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life service will be private, Monday, May 4, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Trina Collier as celebrant. Condolences may be expressed to the McCluskey family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.

Published in Sidney Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
