COLUMBUS – Preston Joseph Rice passed away peacefully at Nationwide Children's Hospital on March 17, 2020, due to a sudden respiratory illness.

Born Feb. 19, 2008, at Riverside Methodist Hospital to Frederick and Julie (Grieshop) Rice, Preston was a fifth grader at Highpoint Elementary School in Gahanna, Ohio, where he excelled at endearing himself to others. Preston was born with an extremely rare genetic disorder called Aicardi–Goutières Syndrome (AGS), which robbed him of the ability to move or even speak. Despite his limitations, he absolutely loved life, which was full of hugs, kisses, and movies on his iPad.

Heaven was evident in Preston's face – he was angelically beautiful, and always managed to smile even in the face of his daily adversity. He left the world in a better place, by teaching his family not to sweat the small stuff, that small gestures mean a great deal, and what it truly feels like to give and receive unconditional love. The memory of his coos and laughter will be with the family forever.

Preston is survived by his beloved parents, Fred and Julie Rice, 10-year-old brother and soulmate Spencer Rice, grandmother Angela Grieshop, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preston's family would like to give special thanks to his many caregivers over the years, all of whom loved him dearly, and, most recently, his around-the-clock nurses who became part of the family and cared for Preston as though he was their own, namely Claudia, Joyce, Luke and Tiesha.

Preston's family would also like to thank the hospice and palliative care team at Nationwide Children's Hospital for their unwavering support of Preston and his family over these many years.

Due to the current health restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel and a public celebration of life will be held later this summer when conditions allow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made either to www.TMCFunding.com for the benefit of Preston's nursing corps, who lost not only their beloved Preston, but also many compensable nursing hours, or to the Aicardi–Goutières Syndrome Americas Association to fund research into the prevention and treatment of AGS, at https://www.agsamericas.org/.

