SIDNEY — Preston "Max" Knasel Jr., age 54 of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 6, 1966, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Preston (Robin) Max Knasel Sr. and Pamela Faye (Heck) Knasel, both of Sidney.

On Feb. 17, 2018, Max married Gina (Small), who survives along with three children, Morgan, Emily and Ian Knasel; two stepchildren that he loved as his own, Megan (Denario) Price and Alyssa Stockstill; six grandchildren, Mason, Haiden, Brycen, Avyanna, Denaeah and Zander; four siblings, Tish Cotterman, of Sidney, Tom (Teresa) Knasel, of Carmi, Illinois, Terry Knasel and Amanda (Patrick) Winchester, both of Kettering; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Knasel was a 1984 graduate of Sidney High School, and worked in Environmental Health and Safety at Auria Solutions in Sidney. He was a member of Preeminent Word Fellowship in Sidney, Sidney Moose Lodge and Bar Bell Fitness.

Max loved his kids, stepkids and grandkids, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

All who loved Max are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Max's home, 17666 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, Sidney.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Knasel family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Max was our nephew but more like a son to us. We will miss his smiling face and his sense of humor.
Terry & Jo Knase.
Family
