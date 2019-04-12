PIQUA — Ralph E. Caven, age 91, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away at 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in his residence.

Born on May 22, 1927, in Fletcher, Ohio, Ralph was a son of the late Herbert and Carrie (Randolph) Caven. He and his wife of 64 years Jean (Wight) were married on Oct. 30, 1954, and she survives.

Together they raised three children, Gail (Kerry) Hinkle, of San Antonio, Texas, Kristi (Greg) Curtis, of Piqua, Ohio, and Terry (Rebecca) Caven, of San Antonio, Texas. He was a loving grandfather to eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Howard and John, and a sister, Marion Combs.

Ralph was a 1945 graduate of Sidney High School and he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He made his living in concrete construction having worked for Keffer Construction, Charlie Woods, Tom Brown, and retiring from Lavey Construction.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 184 and the AmVets Post #66 of Piqua. Ralph was an avid sports fan, including the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Ralph greatly enjoyed time with his family, spending winters in Texas with children and grandchildren. His love of the outdoors was reflected in perfecting his yard and gardens.

Visitation will be held in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Valley Church of Piqua, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, Ohio, with Pastors Andy Monnin and Stephen Smitley presiding. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Miami Memorial Park, 7875 Crescent Drive, Covington, Ohio, with military honors by the VETS of Piqua.

Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Envelopes will be available in the funeral home and church.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.