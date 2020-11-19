1/3
Ralph E. Prescott
1934 - 2020
SIDNEY—Ralph E. Prescott, age 86 of Sidney, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8:20 AM at Landings of Sidney. He was born on April 24, 1934 in Union City, Indiana, the son of the late Benjamin Ralph and Alice (Simmons) Prescott. On September 20, 1957 he married Onnalee (Runkel) who preceded him in death September 19, 2001.

Ralph is survived by one daughter, Diana (Dirk) Aikin of Maplewood, one brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Prescott of Huntington, IN, two grandsons, Daniel (Madison) Aikin of Jackson Center, and Derek (Brittni Sparks) Aikin of Sidney, two great-grandchildren, Elliott and Evelyn, and one step-great-grandchild, Haiden.

Mr. Prescott earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Trine University, formerly Tri-State College, in Angola, IN. After college he served his country as a US Army Veteran from 1955 to 1957. Following his service, he worked for the former Monarch Machine Tool Company, retiring in February of 1994 as the Chief Engineer and Administrator of the Engineering Department. Later he worked at A&B Machine as Managing Engineer. He was also a part-time farmer.

Ralph was a member of First Baptist Church, Sidney Kiwanis, Temperance Lodge #73 F&AM, the Farm Bureau, and Shelby County Antique Power Association. He loved aviation, and was proud of his pilot's license to fly single engine planes. He also enjoyed woodworking, and restoring antique tractors.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, A Private Graveside Service will be held at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, with Pastor John Young officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials to honor Ralph may be made to Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH, 45459 and Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation, 610 Gearhart Rd, Sidney, Ohio 45365.

Condolences may be expressed to the Prescott family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
